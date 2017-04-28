Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn who is on a three-day state visit to Rwanda will open his country's first embassy in Rwanda.
Rwanda to boost government spending 7 pct in 2017/18
Terry George: Recalling the horror of genocide strengthens our will to stop it
Cyclist turns a death sentence into a race against diabetes
Rwanda, South Africa “Fully Restore” Relations Before End of May
DR Congo: 30 civilians killed during clashes
RURA: Regulating for safety, fairness and efficiency
Rwandan refugee joins Army after being inspired by Australian peacekeeper decades ago
Mastercard, Inkomoko in $1m Rwanda startups, refugee initiative
CSOs Urge to Increase Education Funding
Rwandan university awards 500 full scholarships to the deserving
Rwanda News Wire
Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn who is on a three-day state visit to Rwanda will open his country's first embassy in Rwanda.
