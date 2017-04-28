RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Dutch Community in Rwanda Celebrate King’s Birthday

By Leave a Comment

"I am not only excited about celebrating our King's birthday, but also that the Netherlands has very good relations with this country (Rwanda) and we …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire