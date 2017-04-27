RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Tigo customers to enjoy free Facebook access

By Leave a Comment

Tigo Rwanda customers will now be able to access Facebook, a social networking site, for free after the firm unveiled a new data service, 'Facebook …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire