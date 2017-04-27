RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Souktel Joins EDC Consortium to Deliver USAID’s Rwanda Youth Project

By Leave a Comment

A consortium led by Education Development Centre (EDC) Inc., with members including Souktel, has been selected by USAID Rwanda to lead a new …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire