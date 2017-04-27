RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Save the Children Wants Children Participation in Budget Planning

By Leave a Comment

With only two months for Rwanda to read its 2017-2018 fiscal budget, Save the Children is demanding that needs of Rwandan children are visible in …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire