RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: MPs Raise Concern Over Low Districts’ Spending

By Leave a Comment

"Most Rwandans pay taxes end March. We need a law that brings taxes to an earlier date in order to fast-track execution of projects in line with the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire