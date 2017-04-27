RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Local Models Set for International Fashion Festival in Guinea

By Leave a Comment

Representatives of the Rwanda Fashion Models Union say that the FIMOG festival is a great opportunity for Rwandan models to get exposure and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire