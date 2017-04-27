RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Launches Online Marketplace for Made in Rwanda Goods

By Leave a Comment

International buyers can now purchase the products made in Rwanda through an online marketplace portal of madeInRwandaOnline. Made in …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire