RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Bralirwa Remembers Staff Killed During Genocide

By Leave a Comment

Bralirwa has paid tribute to 32 staff who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The company staff, agents and family members of the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire