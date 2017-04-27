RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Op-Ed: Activism and Rwanda’s Development Model – Diane Rwigara takes a stand

By Leave a Comment

The role of the activist within Rwanda is extremely fraught as it involves balancing the desire and need to express oneself in order to build a better …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire