RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

New Changes Introduced to Health Insurance Scheme

By Leave a Comment

RAMA is managed by Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB), serving nearly all government employees. Effective May 1, a client of Rama will have to …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire