RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda Recommits to Tighten Fight Against Malaria

By Leave a Comment

Today, Rwanda joins the rest of the world in a campaign to "End Malaria for Good." An official ceremony will be held in Huye District to mark World …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire