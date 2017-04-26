RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Govt to harmonise child registration with ID system

By Leave a Comment

According to the 2014/15 Demographic and Health Survey, the status of birth registration in Rwanda shows that only 56 per cent of children were …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire