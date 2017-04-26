RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

FDLR Importing ‘Prophets’ to Dupe its Captives

By Leave a Comment

The so called Front Democratique pour la Liberation du Rwanda (FDLR) , a terrorist group operating from Democratic Republic of the Congo, is using …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire