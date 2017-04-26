RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Burundi stops World Food Program convoy from entering country

By Leave a Comment

NAIROBI, April 26 (Reuters) – Burundi has blocked a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy originating in Rwanda from entering the country, citing …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire