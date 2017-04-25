RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Team Rwanda coach tips riders on winning international races

By Leave a Comment

The national cycling team (Team Rwanda) head coach, Sterling Magnell, has urged local riders to embark on learning strategic racing if the country is …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire