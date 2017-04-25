RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: How a Facebook Post Opened Habiyambere’s Door Into Car Dealership

By Leave a Comment

It all started in 2012 when the then employee of University of Rwanda's College of Business Studies (CBS) helped a friend to sell his old car after he …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire