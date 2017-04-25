RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Food aid from Rwanda sent back over security reasons

By Leave a Comment

On 21 April, the WFP convoy carrying food aid from Rwanda was blocked at Gasenyi border in Kirundo Northern Province. The 300 tons of beans …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire