Zambian MPs pledge to help bring Genocide suspects to book

Members of the Zambian Parliament, who are in Rwanda for a study tour have pledged to press for Rwandan Genocide fugitives living in Zambia to be …
Police to provide solar energy to 3000 households
StarTimes targets 400000 rural households
EXCLUSIVE: One&Only Resorts to Open Two Safari Lodges in Rwanda
RRA gives Ngoma Genocide survivors decent homes
Kigali to host AMA Awards nomination gala
Institutions face sanctions over poor service delivery
Rwanda News Wire
Members of the Zambian Parliament, who are in Rwanda for a study tour have pledged to press for Rwandan Genocide fugitives living in Zambia to be …
Leave a Reply