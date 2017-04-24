RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: CoK Deploys New Digital System to Process Construction Permits

By Leave a Comment

According to Eng. John Kalamagye, the registrar at the Institute of Engineers in Rwanda, the new system has helped harmonise the application …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire