RRA gives Ngoma Genocide survivors decent homes

Ibuka president Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu, said RRA's gesture shows high level of unity and togetherness that Rwanda has achieved. “Assisting …
All set for AMAA nomination gala in Rwanda
StarTimes targets 400000 rural households
Zambian MPs pledge to help bring Genocide suspects to book
Malaria still a major cause of poverty – officials warn
Police to provide solar energy to 3000 households
Rwandans in West Midlands, Oxford commemorate Genocide
Who is to blame for growing trademark infringement cases?
APR short of strikers, says coach Mulisa
Rwanda News Wire
Ibuka president Jean-Pierre Dusingizemungu, said RRA's gesture shows high level of unity and togetherness that Rwanda has achieved. “Assisting …
Leave a Reply