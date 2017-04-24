RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Malaria still a major cause of poverty – officials warn

By Leave a Comment

In the fight against malaria, Mbituyumuremyi said, Rwanda has achieved significant strides over the past decade with the disease falling from the first …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire