RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

DRC and Rwanda agree to explore for oil in Lake Kivu

By Leave a Comment

Lake Kivu lies on the border between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in the Albertine Rift valley. It is approximately 90 kilometers …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire