RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Video: Mazimpaka on the spiritual, psychological benefits of Yoga

By Leave a Comment

“Let me start with how I started to practice yoga, I was a student at the National University of Rwanda in second year (Social Work) and we were …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire