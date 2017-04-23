RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

EDITORIAL: No Rwandan should wait for invocation of Cessation Clause to return home

By Leave a Comment

Come December 31, 2017, Rwandan refugees will be stripped of the refugee status and have until that time to return home honourably. They can also …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire