RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Building nation’s scientific capacity requires more youths in STEM disciplines – AIMS chief

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda is set to become home to Quantum Leap Africa (QLA), the first research centre in quantum sciences in Africa, aimed at promoting data …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire