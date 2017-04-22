RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Why Gasore dedicated his life to serving Genocide survivors

By Leave a Comment

This is a reason why he partnered with the Rwanda Athletics Federation to organize an annual 'Peace and Reconciliation' competition for both the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire