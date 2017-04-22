RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Kagame declares zero tolerance to injustice, human trafficking and domestic violence

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda has fared well in empowering women globally. With nearly 64 per cent of female MPs in the lower house of parliament, Rwanda is ranked first …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire