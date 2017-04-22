RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

‘HÃ¤nsel und Gretel’, a German fairytale acted by Rwandan children

By Leave a Comment

The film is a joint collaboration between the Opera House of Stuttgart, Germany, and the Mashirika Performing Arts and Media Company from Rwanda …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire