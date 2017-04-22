RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Editorial: Burundi’s blocking of food convoy sign of immature politics

By Leave a Comment

It is not the first time that WFP buys food from Rwanda when it has had a bumper harvest, and Burundi is not the first country served. South Sudan is …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire