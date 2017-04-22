RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

APR women shift focus on local league title bid

By Leave a Comment

“We need to give our best in this year to win the title and represent Rwanda in next year's Africa Club Championships again,” said Sibomana, whose …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire