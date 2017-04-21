RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Tanzanian immigration officers arrest former convict of Rwanda genocide

By Leave a Comment

Sagahutu, who was a captain of the Rwandan army before the 1994 genocide, was being interrogated by the Immigration officers in Bukoba, the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire