Why Umutoni and Mukahigiro quit their jobs for fashion

I knew we were going to struggle, but not for long, because Rwanda's fashion industry grows day by day and so there's always room for fresh ideas.
'Think about how you define success': Beyond the Brief featuring Donna Wiederkehr, Dentsu Aegis
New WB report names Rwanda among most resilient economies
The future: if you are good enough, you are old enough
Theresa May rolls the electoral dice
Amavubi coach starts player selection for CHAN and AFCON qualifiers
Kagame to Djibouti MPs: African unity not theory
Karate federation mourns Sayinzoga
Turn heads with a one shoulder dress
Rwanda News Wire
I knew we were going to struggle, but not for long, because Rwanda's fashion industry grows day by day and so there's always room for fresh ideas.
Leave a Reply