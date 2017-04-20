RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Why Umutoni and Mukahigiro quit their jobs for fashion

By Leave a Comment

I knew we were going to struggle, but not for long, because Rwanda's fashion industry grows day by day and so there's always room for fresh ideas.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire