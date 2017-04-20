RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Waka Warrior obstacle race to attract regional participants

By Leave a Comment

Team work, fire, ice, barbed wire and many more obstacles are what defined last year's Waka Warrior fitness challenge that tested the creativity, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire