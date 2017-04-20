RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia

By Leave a Comment

Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday banned the Jehovah's Witnesses from operating anywhere in the country, accepting a request from the justice …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire