RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Desert Gold Ventures, Gold Potential in Mali and Rwanda, CEO Clip Video

By Leave a Comment

Desert Gold is an African exploration company with assets of significant potential in Mali and Rwanda. The company's objective is to develop proven …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire