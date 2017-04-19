RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Vision for a Nation – Training Nurses for Sustainable Eye Care Services

By Leave a Comment

Over the years, Rwanda has worked to improve the health of its people. However, the delivery of eye health services remained a challenge.

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire