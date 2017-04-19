RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Amavubi coach starts player selection for CHAN and AFCON qualifiers

By Leave a Comment

Hey's main task is to lead Rwanda to the 2018 CHAN and 2019 AFCON finals tournaments in Kenya and Cameroon, respectively. (Courtesy) …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire