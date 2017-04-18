RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda win overall team title at home African Para Taekwondo Open

By Leave a Comment

"It was a great performance," Rwanda Taekwondo Federation secretary general Placide Bagabo told The New Times. "Yes, we expected some …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire