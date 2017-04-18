RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: How Gatsata Women Weaved Their Way Out of Poverty

By Leave a Comment

Over a decade ago, they solely depended on their husbands for everything. That is, however, a thing of the past following an initiative that brought …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire