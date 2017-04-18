RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Jean Sayinzoga: Rwanda has lost a dedicated servant

By Leave a Comment

Mzee Sayinzoga served the Rwanda Demoblisation and Reintegration Commission – the body in charge of ex-combatants –with the father's love and …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire