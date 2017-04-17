RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Tougher Measures Needed in Fight Against Genocide Ideology

By Leave a Comment

Genocide survivors under their umbrella organization, Ibuka want the law on Genocide ideology to be amended to ensure tougher punishments for …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire