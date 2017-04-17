RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Rwanda: Kwibuka23 – Rwandans in South Korea, US Commemorate Genocide

By Leave a Comment

Rwandan envoys in the United States and South Korea have reiterated the government call for the global solidarity in fighting genocide ideology if the …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire