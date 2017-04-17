In 2001, in collaboration with Rwanda's National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide (CNLG), the Aegis Trust raised the $2 million required to …
Chinese model more suitable for Africa: envoy
South Africa, Tunisia have most clubs in CAF Confederation Group Stage
Communique of the 678th PSC Meeting on Preventing ideology of genocide in Africa
Tour of the Alps: Ndayisenga set for Tirol Cycling team debut
East Africa: Court Throws Out Case On EAC Treaty
Rivers United's Anaezemba pleased with victory over Rayon Sports
Rwanda: Kwibuka23 - Rwandans in South Korea, US Commemorate Genocide
Kigali Genocide Memorial reflects the mood of the times
Rwanda News Wire
In 2001, in collaboration with Rwanda's National Commission for the Fight Against Genocide (CNLG), the Aegis Trust raised the $2 million required to …
Leave a Reply