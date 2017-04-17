RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Eleven countries invited for handball Genocide Memorial tourney

By Leave a Comment

Rwanda Handball Federation (FERWAHAND) has confirmed that a total of eleven countries have been invited to participate in this year's Genocide …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire