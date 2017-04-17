RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Communique of the 678th PSC Meeting on Preventing ideology of genocide in Africa

By Leave a Comment

Recalls the horror of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and reiterates its commitment to prevent the recurrence of similar mass atrocities, …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire