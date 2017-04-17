RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

After 1994, “Tutsi and Hutu Sat Separately” in a Kigali Church

By Leave a Comment

Right after the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda, one pastor Rutabandama Emmanuel walked to Church thinking it was a Sunday like any other …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire