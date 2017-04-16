RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

VIDEO: Beauty for Ashes release new music video to celebrate Easter

By Leave a Comment

Beauty for Ashes is the only rock music group in Rwanda and it is popular in the region not only among gospel music enthusiasts but also music fans …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire