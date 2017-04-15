Pandemonium As Rampaging Gorilla Attacks Group Of Tourists In Rwanda. Photos

A terrified tourist captured the moment a group of trekkers were attacked by a rampaging silverback gorilla. Taken in Rwanda, the film shows the giant …
The social events to look out for
Morocco officially opens its embassy in Kigali
Kwibuka23 in pictures: How Rwandans honoured victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi
Good Friday: Christians observe the Way of the Cross
Tourism players welcome WEF report with hope
TransUnion Rwanda staff pay tribute to Genocide victims
APR, Police in action as handball league returns
Kabarebe urges business leaders to back efforts toward inclusive growth
International cooperation vital in fight against genocide ideology - scholars
Rwanda News Wire
A terrified tourist captured the moment a group of trekkers were attacked by a rampaging silverback gorilla. Taken in Rwanda, the film shows the giant …
Leave a Reply