RwandaWire

RWANDA NEWS, FEATURES & COMMENTARY

Rwanda News Wire

Good Friday: Christians observe the Way of the Cross

By Leave a Comment

Thousands of Christians in Rwanda, yesterday, marked Good Friday by taking part in a Way of the Cross procession to signify the journey in the lead …

Rwead more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#Rwanda

#Kagame

@RwWire